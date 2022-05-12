Dots and Dashes heads to the Edinburgh Fringe

Choplogic Productions from the University of Chichester will be performing at Edinburgh Fringe

Performing at the [email protected], the musical Dots and Dashes: A Bletchley Park Musical follows six women through their story of love, loss, secrets and sacrifices.

Co-creator, Katie Damer said: “We thought it was important to shine a spotlight on the incredible women of Bletchley Park.

"As an all-female team from design to script, this musical retells the male dominated narrative by celebrating the unsung heroes.

Dr Evi Stamatiou, Actor and Director said: “You don’t want to miss this girl power smashing British musical theatre.

“We believe the show at its roots, is a huge celebration of women everywhere, and so it was important for us to keep the production entirely female led. Musical theatre needs more stories for women, by women, and the feminist integrity of our piece was a huge driving force in its creation.

“Making the music for the piece was one of the most rewarding parts of the process. Hearing the elements of the songs come together and hearing the sound we made as a company for the first time, those are the moments we will never forget. Being able to record this and be able to share this with everyone is an opportunity we are beyond grateful for.”

As an entirely self-funded production the creative team are reaching out the community for support.