Dove English Orchestra in concert in Horsham

Dove English Orchestra will be in concert on Saturday, March 30 at 7.30pm at Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham, RH13 5BD. Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/turning-tides A spokesman said: “The concert is for the benefit of Turning Tides , the biggest provider of services for single homeless people in West Sussex. The concert is a 22-piece orchestra (Dove English Orchestra) playing the music of Christian composer Grenville Richard Harding, renowned not only for emotional depth but also for accessibility. Music for everyone! The Yehudi Menuhin School have lent a famous Auschwitz violin for the concert - a violin with an incredible 140-year history, a journey from Tsarist St Petersburg to the concentration camps of Germany and finally to the Old City of Jerusalem!

“Connecting with the audience, especially in a religious setting, does much to dispel the notion of elitism in music, and this is the aim of the orchestra. Indeed, it could be said that the entire Europe an tradition of art music has its roots in Christian worship – hopefully not an elite endeavour whatsoever. It is this pre-Enlightenment view of art and worship that is the raison d'etre for the orchestra and its players. More colloquially, the orchestra have their motto ‘Come and be loved by the Doves!' All proceeds to Turning Tides.”