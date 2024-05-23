Drawing inspiration from Denmans Garden - new sculpture show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester-based contemporary sculptor Helen Solly has drawn inspiration from Denmans Garden for a new exhibition in the garden running until the end of August.

Inspired by nature and the sea, Helen creates three-dimensional, animated, flowing forms through the physical manipulation of sheet metal often followed by a burnishing technique that gives her metal surfaces water-like reflective qualities. Beginning with a paper maquette which she scales up to create her impressive three-dimensional sculptures, she works to create a real sense of movement with the materials, cutting, welding and folding to make beautiful and lasting shapes.

Helen found plenty of visual stimulation in the garden. Renowned for its curvilinear layout and complex plantings, along with its gravel gardens, dry riverbeds, walled garden and pond, Denmans Garden inspired the exhibition – and now forms the ideal backdrop for it. Helen is calling the exhibition Garden Reflections – reference to reflections in water, reflections on the metal but also the simple fact of being able to go into the garden, sit down and reflect: “We all lead such busy lives that it's not often that you can get the chance to just sit down and think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The garden is quite an oasis. It's just off the A27, next to almost a motorway but you go into it and it's such a tranquil place. You can sit and look at the ponds. You can sit and look at the reflections and you can sit and reflect.”

Helen Solly (pic by Peter Langdown)

Helen added: “I met the owner Gwendolyn (van Paasschen, chairman of the John Brookes-Denmans Foundation) and we looked around the garden, taking inspiration from the shapes and the colours. I took lots of photos and then I went away and I prepared paper maquettes and I then scaled them up. Several times I went and looked and walked around the garden in different lights and throughout the year and there are such lovely shapes there. There are lots of circles and curves and there are also different areas, the wooded areas and the lawns and the ponds. It all makes it feel much larger than it is.

"And I love the colours. There are some bright blue benches and after seeing how they stood out really nicely against the green backdrop I designed some bright blue pieces specifically to go in the garden. There are a lot of circles and curves and I did some pieces to echo that. All of the blue pieces were made in response to the garden, and a couple of stainless steel pieces I had already made but I found that they really fitted in nicely.”

Visitors are now able to wander through Grade II-registered Denmans Garden and experience the sculptures in situ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad