Dress Up Your Dog Day at The True CRIME Museum!

It’s National #DressUpYourDogDay! Enjoy a great day out with your pooch for our one day only special promotion and get your True CRIMe Museum visit for free.
By Laura GreenContributor
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:28 GMT
Enjoy complimentary ‘Doggy Treats’ and ‘Mug Shot Photos’ at our Dog Mug Shot Wall!

Why not ‘dress up your pup’ to enter our Dog Day Fancy Dress competition!

We kindly ask that all dogs are on short leads into the Museum.

Sunday 14th January 2024

Dress Up Your Dog Day

The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP

10am – 5pm

01424 420115

One FREE entry with dog – otherwise General Admission Prices Apply.

