Duo celebrates 60 years of blues friendship

On Friday, February 23 they play East Grinstead’s Chequer Mead Theatre. Also in the area, on Saturday, February 24 they play Cranleigh Arts Centre

Spokesman David Hill said: “Friends since they met 60 years ago, Dave and Bob have had illustrious international careers and won many awards for their artistry. Down the years they have worked on critically acclaimed joint projects, played in each other’s bands and appeared together on numerous recordings. Expect an evening of great blues, original songs, entertaining stories and even a little country.

“Dave Kelly is an outstanding singer, guitarist and songwriter, a founder member of The Blues Band and five times winner of the British Blues Connection Acoustic Artist of the Year award. He is a prolific recording artist, both with The Dave Kelly Band and as a solo performer.

“Bob Hall, an acclaimed pianist, mandolinist, singer, and songwriter, has played with scores of US blues legends. He is founder member of The Groundhogs and Savoy Brown, and leader of Rocket 88 and The British Blues All Stars.

"Bob is a boogie-woogie pianist who has contributed to many of the great blues projects on the London scene over the last 50 years. Born in Surrey in 1942, Bob first heard boogie-woogie played by Winifred Atwell in the early 50s, but when he heard the blues of Howlin’ Wolf, he became a true believer. He learned piano from his dad and, as a student in 1963, he got a place playing keyboards with Tony McPhee‘s Groundhogs, who toured Britain as John Lee Hooker‘s backing band.

“Hilary Blythe is an emotive and compelling singer of classic folk and blues on guitar and a rock-solid bass player.

"Hilary is the engine room of The A-Team which backs Lil’ Jimmy Reed, last of the original Louisiana bluesmen, on his European tours. Jimmy has just topped the US Blues Charts, also featuring on the UK IBBA chart with his new album.”