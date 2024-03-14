Dutch psych-rock band DeWolff play Hastings on UK debut headline tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They toured the UK in the autumn in a support slot. Drummer Luka van de Poel is delighted that they are able to return so quickly, this time in their own right.

“As a support band you get like half an hour so it will be great to be able to play for the full two hours. The tour in October was our first time though we had done some shows in London before but that had been a while ago and those were much smaller shows. But this time we did ten shows across the UK. It was really nice in October. We were really surprised. We had heard a lot of negative stories about bands touring the UK that it could be quite rough. The British people are really welcoming but you hear stories that some of the venues could be a bit rough especially as a supporting act when you're limited with the amount of time and don't get any backstage room. We even heard about bands not being given a bottle of water but once we got to the UK we felt really welcome. The venues were all great and the people were also very helpful. We had a great time, and so we didn't want to wait so long that people would forget about us. We wanted to come straight back again so that we hadn't disappeared from people's minds.”

The UK was an important place for them to come: “So many of the bands that we listen to are British. It is such a great place for music. It just wouldn't be logical to skip the UK. We want to go to the US at some point. That would be great but we don't want to go there and just to be playing the bowling alleys! But the UK is a great music circuit and it feels like a natural step for us because we were very influenced by people like Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple.

DeWolff Photo (c) Satellite June

“The band has been going since 2007. We started out when we were all extremely young. I was about 12 or 13 and for the first few years we could only play small clubs in the Netherlands and then we started to go to Germany and then to Spain and slowly but surely we have built up a good following in Europe.

"We're now at a really cool level. In the Netherlands we can sell out every venue and it's the same in Spain.