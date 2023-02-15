Early-bird tickets for St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s annual Moonlight Walk are now on sale.

Earlybird tickets for the annual St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk will end on Tuesday, February 28.

Walkers will be able to stride out under the sunset and return under the stars on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm for the annual St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk.

2023 is an exciting year, as we will be celebrating the fifteenth Moonlight Walk which started in 2009, and has since raised over £718,000 for hospice care.

There are two ways that residents can support the milestone Moonlight Walk this year:

Join on the start line at 8pm where you can set off on your five or ten-mile walk in memory of your loved ones or volunteer to support the event on June 17 and help make the 2023 Moonlight Walk one to remember.

Sharon Nicholson who has participated in the walk for the last seven years spoke of how the Moonlight Walk is one of the highlights of her year and enjoys every step along the way.

She said: “I enjoy taking part in the walk so much, I think it gets better each year and the atmosphere is always amazing”.

The adult earlybird prices of £10 per adult, £5 per youth (ten to 17 year olds) and £25 per family (two adults and two youths) are available now by registering on stwh.co.uk/moonlight or by calling 01243 755184.

This year everyone taking part will receive a finisher medal and t-shirt.