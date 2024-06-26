Earth Photo exhibition opens in Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest

By Matthew MillenContributor
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:28 BST
Forestry England’s outdoor exhibition showing images from Earth Photo shortlisted works is set to open in Bedgebury National Pinetum from Friday 19 July. Created in 2018 by Forestry England, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) and Parker Harris, Earth Photo is a world-leading programme engaging with still and moving image makers to showcase the issues affecting the climate and life on our planet.

The outdoor exhibition will display 30 of the 124 final shortlisted images and videos by 44 photographers and filmmakers from around the world, allowing visitors to view the stunning images in a beautiful forest setting. They include images by the winners of the Earth Photo 2024 Award, Jean-Marc Caimi and Valentina Piccinni. Their photographic series Tropicalia, documents the drastic effects of climate change on food sovereignty in Sicily and the creative adaptations of the region’s farmers to a changed landscape.

Also on display are dramatic images of ancient red cedar trees in British Columbia by photographer, TJ Watt, who brings to life the passionate efforts to protect these giants and their vital habitats under threat of climate change.

Jon Codd, Bedgebury Manager, Forestry England said:

Jennifer Adler, Corals for the Future. Climate of Change AwardJennifer Adler, Corals for the Future. Climate of Change Award
“This year’s winning images give us all a new way of seeing and reflecting on the beauty, fragility, and change happening in our natural environment. And they connect us with landscapes, wildlife and communities across the planet. We’re delighted to welcome visitors to see the Earth Photo exhibition in the heart of Bedgebury Pinetum. Set at the heart of the national conifer collection that we are caring for; these images will leave a deep impression.”

More information on the Bedgebury Pinetum exhibition, which is on until Monday 30 September, is available on the Forestry England website.

The Earth Photo exhibition is open at the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG),in London, until 21 August 2024 and is also on tour at Moors Valley Country Park & Forest 12 October 2024 to 2 February 2025: 2024: Haldon Forest Park 15 October 2024 to 19 March 2025: Dalby Forest 18 October 2024 to 21 February 2025: Grizedale Forest 17 December 2024 to 23 March 2025.

