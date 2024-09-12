An East Sussex bonfire night has been named the top ‘must-do’ staycation experience this autumn.

Frequently named the ‘bonfire capital of the world’, every fifth of November, Lewes locals and visitors come together to watch the parade, create effigies of historical figure Guy Fawkes, and enjoy bonfires and fireworks.

Rounding out the top three must-do activities this autumn are a round trip on The Jacobite Steam Train from Fort William to Maillaig, famously known as the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter films, and visiting Brownsea Island in Dorset to spot its resident red squirrels.

Compiled by UK travel expert and author, Richard Madden, and Sykes Holiday Cottages, the list of staycation experiences was ranked by a study of 2,000 adults to reveal an autumn travel tick list for holidaymakers.

Award-winning travel writer and author, Richard Madden, said: “With so many different experiences available across the country, it can be hard for travellers to narrow these down and choose their must-do autumn activities.