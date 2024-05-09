East Sussex opera tour secures funding

Jenny Miller, Barefoot Opera (contributed)

BAREFOOT OPERA has been awarded a grant from the Arts Council of England for a 12-night tour of Verdi’s La Traviata.

Spokeswoman Janet Hodgson said: “Since last year’s trailblazing summer tour across London and the south-east, the small BAREFOOT OPERA team has been more active than ever, with several sold-out fund-raising events and new initiatives including a Teacher’s Forum that brings together singing teachers from different musical backgrounds. With new trustees and collaborators coming into the fold and further plans for touring Red! – a children’s opera based on the story of Red Riding Hood – the company goes from strength to strength.

“Re-imagining the classics is also at the heart of BAREFOOT OPERA’s practice, and this year’s flagship production, Verdi’s La Traviata – which features some of the most memorable and well-known music in opera – is no exception.”

Jenny Miller, artistic director, said: “After our success with Rossini's Cenerentola last year, in which we created a vibrant and active stage with a small cast, I feel we have the tools to tackle a grand opera like La Traviata. It’s an exciting first for our company! A riveting, intoxicating love story, a tale of scandal, hypocrisy and misogyny, it’s no wonder that La Traviata has inspired countless Hollywood movies from Pretty Woman to Moulin Rouge.”

More details on: www.barefootopera.com. Tour dates and venues: St John’s the Evangelist, St. Leonards-on-sea – Friday, June 21 (featuring Voiceworks choir and Bexhill College); Crowhurst Place, Lingfield – Saturday, June 22 (outdoor performance featuring East Grinstead Choral Society and Imberhorne School); Rye Creative Centre – Saturday, June 29 (featuring the Marsh Choir); Findon Place, West Sussex – Friday, July 19 (outdoor performance); Down House, Tunbridge Wells – Saturday, September 14 (with Tunbridge Wells Choral Society); Maidenhead Music Society – Saturday, September 17; St Michael All Angel’s, Brighton – Saturday, September 21 (with Brighton and Hove 6th Form College TBC and choir TBC); Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre, Dalston – September 24-28 (with Hackney Voices); and Wooburn Festival, Maidenhead – Saturday, October 5.