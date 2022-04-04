Donald is a beautiful affectionate boy who loves to play. He could live with a calm family and potentially other pets with the correct integration. Donald will require garden access. SUS-220404-115110001

East Sussex rescue cats up for adoption

Would you like to adopt a rescue cat?

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:28 pm

These beautiful felines are currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham.

If you’re interested in adopting a cat, please fill out a contact form located on your chosen cat’s profile page by clicking here or email [email protected]

All Eastbourne Cats Protection’s cats are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for fleas and worms with adoption fees at £85 per cat or per kitten.

Eastbourne Cats Protection say they will reply to any emails within 48 hours. If you’ve not received a reply, please assume you have not been successful on this occasion.

1.

Dante is a very confidant chap who loves attention he is looking for someone to share his love with he would need an adult only home with access to a garden and no other pets SUS-220404-115040001

2.

Dave is a little shy at first but once he has gained your trust loves a fuss and attention. He would benefit from an adult only home with a garden and no other pets. SUS-220404-115050001

3.

Dinky is looking for a home with her loving friend Flossy. They would like to be the only cats in the home. They could potentially live with a calm family and would like a garden. SUS-220404-115100001

4.

Elsie is a quiet girl who is looking for an adult only home with access to a garden. She would need to be the only pet in the household. SUS-220404-115121001

