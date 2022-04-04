East Sussex rescue cats up for adoption

These beautiful felines are currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham.
If you’re interested in adopting a cat, please fill out a contact form located on your chosen cat’s profile page by clicking here or email [email protected]
All Eastbourne Cats Protection’s cats are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for fleas and worms with adoption fees at £85 per cat or per kitten.
Eastbourne Cats Protection say they will reply to any emails within 48 hours. If you’ve not received a reply, please assume you have not been successful on this occasion.
