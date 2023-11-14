East Wittering Christmas lights switch on, street market and funfair

The Artisan Craft Market is partnering with East Wittering & Bracklesham Parish Council and Ridley's Family Funfair this joyful season for the second year running this community event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both the market and funfair will run from 3.30pm to approximately 6.30pm with the tree lights switch on at 5.30pm.

Cakeham Road from Oakfield Road to Shore Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 8pm to allow for Christmas stalls and funfair. Buses will be re-routed around Northern Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course many of the "High Street" shops will be open late to join in the community merriment.

Most Popular

East Wittering Christmas Lights Switch On

A variety of local businesses will be hosting indidvidual activities such as Winter Wonderland down Wittering Walk, Santa's Grotto at Calamitys Cafe and mulled wine being served at "The Bar" pub.

Some indoor stalls are available in CE Hair down Wittering Walk too.

Lots to do and lots to see.