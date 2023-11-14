East Wittering Christmas lights switch on, street market and funfair
Both the market and funfair will run from 3.30pm to approximately 6.30pm with the tree lights switch on at 5.30pm.
Cakeham Road from Oakfield Road to Shore Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 8pm to allow for Christmas stalls and funfair. Buses will be re-routed around Northern Crescent.
Of course many of the "High Street" shops will be open late to join in the community merriment.
A variety of local businesses will be hosting indidvidual activities such as Winter Wonderland down Wittering Walk, Santa's Grotto at Calamitys Cafe and mulled wine being served at "The Bar" pub.
Some indoor stalls are available in CE Hair down Wittering Walk too.
Lots to do and lots to see.
See you there.