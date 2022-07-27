Eastbourne Airbourne 2022: Firework finale plans revealed

The four-day airshow will end with a firework show thanks to sponsorship from the Eastbourne Hospitality Association and supplier Frontier Fireworks.

Airbourne returns from August 18-21 after a two year break due to covid and organisers have confirmed the firework show will take place at 9pm on Sunday evening near the Wish Tower on the beach.

Yvette Cowderoy, from the Eastbourne Hospitality Association Management Team, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be sponsoring the firework finale at Airbourne this year.

Airbourne fireworks 2022 (photo by Graham Huntley)

“Visitors and residents alike look forward to the Sunday night firework display which comes at the end of the fantastic four-day extravaganza event.

“It is even better as Frontier Fireworks are one of the first firework companies in the UK to sign up to a carbon offsetting programme to support reducing emissions at all displays. It promises to be a wonderful night.”

Annie Wills, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Head of Tourism and Culture, said, “We are all very excited to see the return of the firework finale and thank those at Eastbourne Hospitality Association, who have made this possible, along with Frontier Fireworks.

“Contributions to support Airbourne can be made through our bucket collection as well as online or through the card readers that will be available along the seafront.

“I would urge all visitors to donate to help ensure this event can continue in future years.”