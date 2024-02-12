Eastbourne ALIVE continues apace on back of Turner Prize 2023

Jesse Darling, Turner Prize 2023, Towner Eastbourne, photo by Angus Mill

Spokeswoman Nicola Jeffs said: “One of the world’s best-known prizes for the visual arts, the Turner Prize aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary art. The winner of Turner Prize 2023 Jesse Darling works in sculpture, installation, video, drawing, sound, text and performance, using a ‘materialist poetics’ to explore and reimagine the everyday technologies that represent how we live. Darling’s exhibition appears alongside the exhibitions by the three other nominees, exhibitions by Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker.

“Meanwhile, Eastbourne ALIVE continues to animate spaces across Eastbourne with public art and interventions. Highly acclaimed works by Michael Rakowitz, Helen Cammock, Nathan Coley, Jason Bruges and Eve De Haan can be seen dotted across the town centre until April 2024. A new range of Eastbourne ALIVE projects, simultaneously, also launch for 2024. These include a portrait studio open to all to celebrate Lunar New Year, a new community engagement project at Motcombe Pool Caretaker’s House and new manifestos for the future of Eastbourne put forward for and by young people. Devonshire Collective’s public space interventions can be found on Eastbourne Pier, the seafront at the Redoubt Fortress and Marine Parade Gardens until spring 2024. In the centre of town, Sophie Wright’s Crystal Cave Meditation Pod brings a moment of calm and serenity at Eastbourne Library where visitors are invited to step into the pod, listen to a meditation affirmation on the headphones and drift away with the soothing lights installation within the pod. The pod is open during Eastbourne library’s usual hours until March 2024.”

Joe Hill, director, Towner Eastbourne, said, “We are delighted that audiences can continue to experience Turner Prize 2023 and a wide new range of Eastbourne ALIVE projects as the days get longer this spring. There is a range of events to get involved with if you’d like to get your portrait taken or join for a creative workshop or walking tour or if you are a young person in Eastbourne looking to input on our town’s creative future. Turner Prize 2023 is also not to be missed. It’s had rave reviews nationally and internationally and I look forward to seeing our audiences enjoy the final few months of this prestigious exhibition here in Sussex.”