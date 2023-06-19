Eastbourne and District Veterans are set to host an Armed Forces Day, where residents can celebrate the armed forces.

On Saturday, June 24, the Eastbourne and District Veterans, with the Royal Marines Association and RBL have organised a day full of festivities for many to enjoy.

The event will take place from 9.am and finish at 6pm with the VIP opening at 10am.

Residents can expect a variety of ways to enjoy yourself, ranging from food stalls, craft stalls, a bar and other refreshments, arena shows of a mini motorbike display and live music.

There will be educational displays include military vehicles cadet drills, and a chance to meet members of the Armed Forces a climbing wall and air soft target range, the dog show hosted by Combat Stress.