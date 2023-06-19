On Saturday, June 24, the Eastbourne and District Veterans, with the Royal Marines Association and RBL have organised a day full of festivities for many to enjoy.
The event will take place from 9.am and finish at 6pm with the VIP opening at 10am.
Residents can expect a variety of ways to enjoy yourself, ranging from food stalls, craft stalls, a bar and other refreshments, arena shows of a mini motorbike display and live music.
There will be educational displays include military vehicles cadet drills, and a chance to meet members of the Armed Forces a climbing wall and air soft target range, the dog show hosted by Combat Stress.
The event will be held at Five Acre Field at Lottbridge Drove with parking costing £5.00 for the whole day, with a free programme.