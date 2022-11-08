Eastbourne art gallery receives £1.6 million in funding
An art gallery in Eastbourne has been given £1.6 million to spend from 2023-26.
Towner Eastbourne has been awarded £1.6m in National Portfolio Organisation funding from Arts Council England for 2023-2026.
Joe Hill, Towner CEO and director, said: “Today’s news will allow us to continue to develop our ambitions to grow inclusive access to arts and culture. This encompasses our plans to strengthen local partnerships and to develop artist opportunities, skills development and training initiatives and engagement activities for children and adults, including those from Eastbourne’s most disadvantaged communities.
“We look forward to welcoming regular and first time visitors to the gallery and the town as we mark our centenary year in 2023 through a range of activities including hosting the world’s leading art prize, the Turner Prize. We appreciate Arts Council England’s recognition of Towner Eastbourne today but also recognise that the coming years will not be easy for many artists and those in the arts, including some of our partners, friends and colleagues. We look forward to continuing to work in collaboration across the region and beyond to realise shared ambitions and goals and to support artists and the sector in the difficult times we all currently find ourselves in.”
Most Popular
Hazel Edwards, from Arts Council England, said, “As a vital source of cultural provision and creative opportunity across Eastbourne, Newhaven, Seaford, and other coastal areas towns, we are pleased to increase our support for Towner Eastbourne through our 2023-26 Investment Programme. Our increased funding will support Towner Eastbourne to continue its fantastic work delivering a year-round programme of exhibitions and learning and participation activity in Eastbourne.”