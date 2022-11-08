Joe Hill, Towner CEO and director, said: “Today’s news will allow us to continue to develop our ambitions to grow inclusive access to arts and culture. This encompasses our plans to strengthen local partnerships and to develop artist opportunities, skills development and training initiatives and engagement activities for children and adults, including those from Eastbourne’s most disadvantaged communities.

“We look forward to welcoming regular and first time visitors to the gallery and the town as we mark our centenary year in 2023 through a range of activities including hosting the world’s leading art prize, the Turner Prize. We appreciate Arts Council England’s recognition of Towner Eastbourne today but also recognise that the coming years will not be easy for many artists and those in the arts, including some of our partners, friends and colleagues. We look forward to continuing to work in collaboration across the region and beyond to realise shared ambitions and goals and to support artists and the sector in the difficult times we all currently find ourselves in.”