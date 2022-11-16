Meads Art Circle (MAC) will hold the exhibition on November 26-27 at 10am-4pm in the St John’s Parish Hall. Entry is free and all proceeds from the sale of refreshments and donations will go to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

MAC has weekly painting sessions and a wide range of work including landscapes, figures, still life, birds, animals and abstract art will be on display. All exhibits will be for sale. Cash only.

Anne Schauerte, MAC member, said “We are delighted to have the chance to exhibit our creations and raise funds for the Hospice once again. Last year we raised £500 for St Wilfrid’s. With the end of Covid restrictions, we now can invite in more artists so please call into the Parish Hall on a Wednesday morning to see us in action if you would like to consider joining MAC.”