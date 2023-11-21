BREAKING

Eastbourne at Christmas: Little Chelsea market to light up town with festive fun and fireworks

An Eastbourne Christmas market is set to light up the town with festive fun and fireworks on Friday, December 1.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Little Chelsea’s free annual ‘Christmas spectacular’ is returning for its sixth year with a host of festive activities to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The popular event kicks off a t 3:30pm with an appearance from Father Christmas.

There will be a DJ, street food stalls, and a variety of music and entertainment performances from Natalie Roberts Performing Arts, Printers Playhouse Community Choir, Longman Morris Dancers and more.

    An Eastbourne Christmas market is set to light up the town with festive fun and fireworks on Friday, December 1. Photo: staff
    Grove Road and South Street will play host to a fun fair to keep all ages entertained, and there will be some friendly competition with a Christmas-themed best-dressed contest for adults, children and dogs.

    Participants will be judged by the ‘hilariously talented’ Eastbourne Theatre pantomime characters.

    A laser and music show will begin at 6.45pm at the Town Hall, before the event goes out with a bang with a firework display.

