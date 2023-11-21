Eastbourne at Christmas: Little Chelsea market to light up town with festive fun and fireworks
Little Chelsea’s free annual ‘Christmas spectacular’ is returning for its sixth year with a host of festive activities to get you in the Christmas spirit.
The popular event kicks off a t 3:30pm with an appearance from Father Christmas.
There will be a DJ, street food stalls, and a variety of music and entertainment performances from Natalie Roberts Performing Arts, Printers Playhouse Community Choir, Longman Morris Dancers and more.
Grove Road and South Street will play host to a fun fair to keep all ages entertained, and there will be some friendly competition with a Christmas-themed best-dressed contest for adults, children and dogs.
Participants will be judged by the ‘hilariously talented’ Eastbourne Theatre pantomime characters.
A laser and music show will begin at 6.45pm at the Town Hall, before the event goes out with a bang with a firework display.