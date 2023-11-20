Eastbourne at Christmas: Rotary Clubs' Tree of Light remembrance event returns
Each year, the three rotary clubs in the borough come together to organise the beloved service in time for Christmas.
The event will see the club’s Christmas tree, situated outside the Congress Theatre, adorned with white lights and ribbons, acting as a symbol of remembrance.
During the service, there will be readings, songs, and music, as well as an opportunity to tie a ribbon to the ‘Tree of Light’.
Di Hammond, joint president Eastbourne Rotary AM, said: "This is a very special afternoon for many people.
"Everyone is welcome to attend - we serve hot drinks inside the Congress, the service is inside, then we go outside by the Tree to remember.
This year’s service will take place on Sunday, December 10 at 4pm.
The event raises vital funds for local charities – sponsors of the event help to raise about £7,000 each year.