Eastbourne based charity to host free Community Computer Tune Up Day
Computers for Charities has been in operation since 1994 aiding charities across the UK and developing educational and humanitarian aid support worldwide.
However; following requests for advice from the public, launched its Tune up Days earlier this year, staging events in combination with local organisations across the country with overwhelming results.
Simon Rooksby founder said: “Tune up days is a totally new direction for the charity and something we were not prepared for when we put the word out. However the responses have been phenomenal. Not just in aiding people to gain more efficiency for their tech but also signposting folk in the right direction for other types of support.
“All people need to do, is turn up at Morrison’s between 10am and 2pm where only one item is allowed per household and CfC will check their equipment over and advise.”