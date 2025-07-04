Eastbourne Beer and Cider by the Sea to return in first ever late summer festival

Eastbourne’s Beer and Cider by the Sea will return for a second time this September, with its first ever late summer festival on the seafront.

Following its success in May, the three-day music, food and drink festival will be back with another round from September 12 to 14 in a brand-new late summer edition with tickets now on sale.

Supported by CAMRA, festival goers can enjoy the usual blend of real ales, craft beer, artisan cider, perries, cocktails and more, plus food stalls and a sensational menu of live music.

The festival will replace the October Eastbourne Beer Festival in the Winter Garden which is no longer taking place.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism and Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “Beer and Cider by the Sea has become a favourite amongst festival fans and having kicked off the season brilliantly in late May, we are delighted to be back with an end of summer celebration.

“Whether it’s sampling the incredible range of beer and cider from Sussex producers or simply getting together with friends for one last festival of the summer – this is definitely one to get booked in the diary now. With sessions regularly selling out, you don’t want to miss out.”

With more than 140 real ales, craft beers, ciders and perries for guests to try, the festival celebrates some of the best producers up and down the country, many of which are based in Sussex.

An array of gins, Pimm’s, Prosecco, wines and cocktails will also be on offer, alongside street food stalls.

In the festival tent, a line-up of live bands and performers will be providing the soundtrack to the weekend, from folk and country to soul, disco and some top tribute acts – all of which will be announced over the coming weeks.

Beer and Cider by the Sea returns from September 12 to 14 with sessions from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, 11am to 4pm and 5pm to 10pm on Saturday and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday.

Children are welcome on Saturday and Sunday afternoons with free child tickets available for the final Sunday session.