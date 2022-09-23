Eastbourne Bonfire Society procession and fireworks: Times and locations revealed

The procession goes along the seafront, finishing with a giant bonfire and firework display. The tradition attracts other regional societies and takes place on October 1.

The torchlit procession featuring a marching band will start from The Crown and Anchor (Marine Parade) at 7.30pm, heads down to Treasure Island, turns around and then comes back along to Royal Parade to Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum. Fireworks start at 9.45pm.