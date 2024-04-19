Eastbourne Carbon Neutral 2030 Symposium to be held at town hall
EEAN network will share the results and analysis of EEAN’s recent public survey among households and organisations in Eastbourne at the event which will be held at The Court Room of Eastbourne Town Hall from 1pm to 4.30pm.
Attendees will also receive help and advice about setting targets for reducing their own carbon emissions or those from their own organisations, and about how to measure progress towards those targets. There will also be an opportunity to help plan the town’s strategies and targets over the coming year and future years up to 2030.
Keynote speakers will put the Carbon Neutral 2030 campaign into context and explain how everybody can be a crucial part of it.
There will also be a prize draw to select winners from amongst those people who participated in the Eastbourne Carbon Neutral 2030 survey.
