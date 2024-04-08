Eastbourne care home to open its doors to the public
On Saturday, April 20, Mortain Place is throwing wide the doors of it's beautiful home for an open day - and everyone is welcome.
Show rounds will take place in the home from 10am to 4pm with tea, coffee and home made sweet treats available, with the opportunity to ask questions about care for yourself or a loved one in a calm and caring environment.
Go and have a look at what is on the menu, and what life enrichment activities are on offer.
To find out more, call 01323 645150. Mortain Place, 93 Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6JF.