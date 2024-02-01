BREAKING

Eastbourne Carnival set to return for 2024

Eastbourne Carnival is set to return on Saturday, May 25 – here’s all you need to know.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 1st Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 16:36 GMT
The theme for 2024 – Into the Wild – aims to ‘celebrate the natural world’ with entries dedicated to animals, birds, sea creatures and flora and fauna.

This year, the procession will begin at Fisherman’s Green at 2pm and end at the Wish Tower slopes. Organisers say this route makes the event more accessible for entrants of all ages and abilities.

A smaller procession through the town centre will start about 11:30am from the Enterprise Centre to Victoria Place, where the fun will continue with a street party from 4pm to 8pm.

    Eastbourne Carnival entrants in 2023. Eastbourne Carnival is set to return on Saturday, May 25 - here’s all you need to know.Eastbourne Carnival entrants in 2023. Eastbourne Carnival is set to return on Saturday, May 25 - here’s all you need to know.
    Community organisation Cotton Candy will be holding costume-making workshops to support people in putting their entries together, while Cherry Dance and Dance with Emma will hold carnival dance classes.

    Mina O’Brien, chair of Eastbourne Carnival said: “Last year, our entrants did an amazing job of putting on a great carnival for the theme ‘Sussex By The Sea’. So much so, Eastbourne Carnival was featured in the international carnival media, putting our Carnival firmly on the map!

    “We are very excited to see what the community brings to Carnival this year with the new theme.

    "We want to see a celebration of the natural world – animals, birds, sea creatures and flora and fauna from nearby or faraway places.”

    Sponsors are being invited to support the Carnival to ensure its continued success. If you want to get involved as an entrant, volunteer, or sponsor, visit: www.eastbournecarnival.com.

