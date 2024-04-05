Eastbourne date - "classical music with a delightful twist"

MozART group. Copyright Nicolas Fagot

​Tickets are £32 with concessions available. To book, call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “This is a string quartet with more than just a smattering of humour interwoven amongst the horsehair of their bows. Hysterical even if you don’t know your Mozart from your Bach, but exquisitely performed if you do! Over five million tickets sold in 50-plus countries prove these musicians simply can’t be missed.

“All members of the MozART group graduated from prestigious academies of music in Warsaw and Łódz, but they decided to play classical music in a humorous way. Filip Jaślar, Michał Sikorski, Paweł Kowaluk, Bolesław Błaszczyk and former cellist and founding member Artur Renion created a worldwide unique musical cabaret where the music, not the words are the source of joy and laughter. The musicians of the MozART Group have been playing together since 1995. At the beginning, they presented short musical jokes on Canal Plus Television and gave their debut in 1997 at the PAKA competition of young Polish cabarets in Krakow.

“In the same year, they presented their first cabaret programme entitled Mozart's Still Alive and since then they have given concerts and delighted millions throughout Europe, Canada, America and Asia.”

Also coming up, ABBA tribute MANIA heads to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, April 6 at 7.30pm for one night only.

Tickets as above.

A spokesman said: “MANIA formed in 1999 and has toured the world in its quest to bring the live music of the Swedish supergroup to their fans. In 2002 the band played 18 weeks at the Strand Theatre in London re-creating the ABBA phenomenon for fans from all over the world.

"ABBA’s timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects.