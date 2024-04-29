Eastbourne date for Ayckbourn tour

Twosomes - Katina & Jon (contributed pic)

Twosomes! features four actors with extensive experience of stage and screen: Katina Thomas, Michael Bucke, Jodie Kenison and Jon Terry.

Dates include May 3 and 4, Eastbourne, The Grove Theatre. The show is a Rabbit in Headlights production.

Philip Ayckbourn is the RADA-trained son of British playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn. He is directing the initial run himself and is delighted to be working with the team. Rabbit in Headlights Productions is a touring theatre company created by husband and wife team Jon and Sue Terry. The company is based near Brighton and delivers theatre for stage, education and business. Tickets are available for the new tour from rabbitinheadlights.co.uk.

Jon explains: “Twosomes! is a brand-new comedy written and directed by the talented Philip Ayckbourn. This richly comic play features six hilarious two-handers, each delving into a spectrum of topics ranging from the poignant to the outright bizarre.

"With Philip's signature wit and keen observations of the human condition, Twosomes promises an evening of laughter and delight. Picture a literary agent and a budding writer, androids, a loving couple, a less than faithful couple and even a paranoid Hamlet!

“Our theatre company Rabbit in Headlights embodies a spirit of professionalism and ambition. Founded amidst the challenges of lockdown, our journey began with a vision to create exceptional theatrical experiences. As a retired accountant turned professional actor and producer, I forged connections with like-minded individuals during the pandemic, culminating in the success of our debut production Animal Farm. Our latest production, Twosomes! promises to captivate audiences with its witty narrative and dynamic characterisations.

“The name Rabbit in Headlights came from the fun name given to an experience most actors relate to at some point in their careers – stage fright or the rabbit in headlights moment! Fortunately, it’s not something that affected our first production Animal Farm which was amazingly well received. We toured several theatre venues and schools, and our talented group received rave revues.

“We have had the pleasure of working with our current director Philip Ayckbourn a few times and when we discussed the new scenes he was writing, the concept of Twosomes! was born. Like his father, the wonderful Sir Alan Ayckbourn, Philip has a great sense of humour and individual take on very human situations. In Twosomes his unique settings and unusual character pairings for each scene takes us, the audience, in unexpected directions. There is something for everyone in this production and it’s been great fun working with another talented group of actors.

“Our aim as a theatre company is to produce high-quality work which extends beyond mere performance. Each production is infused with creativity and drive using a blend of seasoned professionals and emerging talents.