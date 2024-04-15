Eastbourne DigiFest launches Early Bird tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This one-day event, on Thursday, October 10, offers a unique opportunity for professionals, students, and job seekers in the creative, digital, and technology sectors to connect, learn, and grow.

Early bird tickets are limited to the first 50 people for just £38.66 (including VAT + platform fees), a 25% discount off the regular ticket price. Tickets include full access to all three talk and workshop rooms, the exhibition, breakfast pastries, lunch, and refreshments throughout the day.

In addition, Eastbourne DigiFest is also offering student tickets for just £6.86. These tickets are limited to 100, so book now to ensure your place.

Eastbourne DigiFest 2024 will feature a wide range of talks and workshops from experts in the CDT sector, covering topics such as AI, photogrammetry, e-commerce, software development, startups, and sector inclusivity.

The event will also feature a bustling exhibition showcasing innovative businesses from the South East and providing opportunities for networking and collaboration.

New for 2024, Eastbourne DigiFest will also feature an immersive zone where attendees can experience cutting-edge technologies firsthand and speak with professionals who use these tools daily.

Take this exciting opportunity to connect, learn, and grow at Eastbourne DigiFest 2024.

Book your early bird or student ticket today at www.eastbournedigifest.com