Eastbourne Family Roots has Two Meetings in October

On Thursday 5th October well-known, local historian Kevin Gordon will be at Ocklynge School for our usual monthly meeting. Kevin will tell us all about Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery and how they are tidying up the cemetery together with undertaking research into the stories of the people buried there. The meeting is at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd, and starts at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm. There will be a book stall with 50% off all books. Visitors welcome: £2.50.

Then on Saturday 7th October Kathy Chuter will give her postponed talk on the Huguenots. Huguenots were French Protestants who were persecuted for their faith. Between the sixteenth and the middle of the eighteenth century, some 50,000 fled their homeland to come to Britain where they created new lives. They left legacies in trade skills and charitable bequests that can still today benefit their descendants. Please note that this is an afternoon meeting in the upstairs room of The Lamb, Old Town and starts at 2pm. Family Roots members: £1, visitors: £2.50. www.eastbournefhs.org.uk