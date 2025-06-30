Eastbourne gears up for return of annual Classic Bus Running Day

Eastbourne is gearing up for the return of the the annual Classic Bus Running Day.

The annual event, on Sunday, July 6, is a festival of classic buses and offers a unique experience to ride on classic buses ranging from the 1930's to 1970's.

These services run along routes that used to be operated by the former Eastbourne Corporation and Southdown bus companies.

Around 15 vehicles are expected to attend and provide regular trips including services to Beachy Head, Birling Gap and East Dean, seafront rides to Princes Park and the Sovereign Centre as well as journeys through the Sussex countryside to Bexhill, Hailsham and Pevensey Bay.

Eastbourne Classic Bus Run 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

There's also a recreation of the 1970's Eastbourne ‘Town Tour’.

All buses will start from the car park adjoining Eastbourne Station between 10am and 4.30pm.

For more information on the event visit www.eastbourne-classicbus.co.uk