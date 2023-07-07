The festival, from 10am to 6pm will be a celebration of food and the arts, all in a festival atmosphere in the independent shopping streets of Little Chelsea.
The first event took place in 2019 with renowned children’s author Jacqueline Wilson opened the event and attractions throughout the day including acting, drama, singing, potters wheel, clay, art, cookery, colouring, designing, and an open mic session – with the Pentacle Drummers closing the festival.
Residents will be able to browse a range of stalls showcasing crafts and many local independent makers.
There will also be free activities for children from 10am to 12pm, including face painting, painting and pottery, nail painting, Hair Fairy and free badge making, and sing along with The Little Mermaid and Beauty from 11am to 12pm at The Art House.
Live music on stage from midday includes: The Great Fire, PPH Community Choir, Rewind 45, PPH Ukulele Army, Hippy Soul Sound, Stormy-T and Bluesman's Lane and from 5.30pm at Printers Playhouse: Singo and Olioke Karaoke
In a statement, a spokesperson from The Art House said: “We are delighted to be running our second Food & Arts Festival after the success of our initial one in 2018.
“We’ve lots of exciting plans for Saturday July 8 which we look forward to releasing in the coming weeks.
“There are road closures in place for both Grove Road and South Street allowing all the shops & cafes to expand into the streets, enjoy the summer and enjoy the best of Little Chelsea life.”