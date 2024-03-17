Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club
The March meeting of the Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club is on Thursday 28th March. Please note that for this month we will be meeting at the Kings Head PH, in Lower Horsebridge, at the usual time of 8.00pm, as Langney Sports Club is unavailable.
We are looking forward to a presentation by the RNLI from Eastbourne.
Also, a reminder that our next Collectors Fair in on Sunday 7th April at Polegate Community Centre, Windsor Way, Polegate, from 9.00am.
Further details of all club events are on the club website (www.ehvc.biz)or from the Secretary, Dave Bone (Tel: 01323 843186).