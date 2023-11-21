Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club collectors' and model railway fair
Polegate Collectors & Model Railway Fair
A reminder that the Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club's Collectors Fair is on Sunday 3rd December at the Polegate Community Centre, Windsor Way, Polegate, BN26 6QF.
The fair is open from 9.00am until 1.00pm and admission is £2 (children free).
Please contact RIchard Dew (Tel: 01323 50001) or Peter Holmes (Tel: 01424 846676) for any further details.