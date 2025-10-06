Eastbourne hotel to hold three day festival as part of 150th anniversary celebrations

A hotel in Eastbourne is set to hold a three-day festival as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

The Grand Hotel will be hosting the three day festival from to celebrate its musical history from Friday, November 21 until Sunday, November 23.

On the opening night of the festival, the evening will honour the reigns of George VI, Elizabeth II, and Charles III featuring performances by a Yehudi Menuhin alumna on the violin, Peter Frankl on the piano, and entertainment by the Palm Court Trio.

The second night of the festival will see the hotel reminisce on the time when The Grand Hotel Orchestra broadcasted live on the BBC from the Great Hall.

A spokesperson for The Grand added: “The musicians provide the sounds of Elgar’s Sea Pictures, as our hosts tell stories of how the Palm Court Orchestra was once linked to the titanic.

“Guests will journey through song and dance, inspired by previous residents of The Grand such as John McCormack, Feodor Chaliapin and Paul Robeson. Perhaps of the most notable performances shown, and accompanied by live musicians, is that from Anna Pavlova, as she dances to The Swan.

On Sunday, November 23, attendees will be able to test their musical knowledge in a light-hearted morning quiz and listen to an Italian song by Tosti.

The Grand spokesperson added: “The final night is full of scandal as we look back to the early years of The Grand Hotel’s opening. During this time, we often invites the upper classes to Eastbourne for holidays by the sea, most of whom would stay for months at a time.

"One of those faces? French composer Claude Debussy, who booked himself and his lover, Emma Bardac, into a seaview suite (now room 200), to hide from his messy divorce scandal.

"As well as a nod to his famous pieces, we enjoy Tosti, Nellie Melba and Puccini in concert, before moving through to dinner, where Nellie Melba is honoured once again with the dessert created at the Savoy Hotel in the 1890's especially for her.”

The festival will be curated by Stephannie Williams and Christopher Morley, with Kevin Whately and Madelaine Newton providing narration at the event.