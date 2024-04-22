Eastbourne jazz with Julian Marc Stringle and Dominic Ashworth

Julian Marc Stringle (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Julian Marc is the UK's foremost jazz clarinettist. He made his TV debut aged 14, alongside Acker Bilk, in a show featuring his teenage Dixieland band Young Jazz. Since then he has played with most of the UK's top jazz stars and formed his own groups, notably The Dream Band. Julian has written more than 30 TV jingles and documentary film scores and in Paris he arranged and conducted a big band album for Charles Aznavour. He was voted Best Clarinettist at the British Jazz Awards 2006/7 and 2019. Julian also plays tenor sax and sings.

“Dominic Ashworth is originally from Canada, but has been a UK resident since the 80s. He trained initially as a classical guitarist and has also studied flamenco guitar in Spain. When jazz finally spoke to him, he found himself listening to guitarists like George Benson, Wes Montgomery and Jim Hall but one of the greatest influences on his compositions is JS Bach. In 2006 he was awarded the Jazz Guitarist of the year at the Birmingham Jazz awards.

“Julian and Dominic have played jazz club dates together every week for the last decade, and their band tonight features two giants of the jazz world. Paul Morgan (bass) works in big bands, film and TV studios, Ronnie Scott's and other top UK clubs, plus smaller jazz groups and has played for visiting American stars such as Zoot Sims and Peggy Lee. Bobby Worth (drums) was the first drummer for the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, went on to play in other big bands including the BBC Radio Orchestra and has since held the drum chair for countless smaller groups including those of Alan Barnes, Simon Spillett and Derek Nash.