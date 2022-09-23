Eastbourne Oktoberfest 2022 returns soon

Oktoberfest will come to Eastbourne’s Winter Gardens on October 1. There will be live music, Bavarian dancing girls, party games, a bar, and plenty of food.

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich. It’s held over a two-week period and ends on the first Sunday in October. The festival started in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the Prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Their wedding festival concluded five days later with a horse race. The following year the race was combined with a state agricultural fair, and in 1818 booths serving food and drink were introduced.

Eastbourne Oktoberfest is back!

By the late 20th century the booths had developed into large beer halls with interior balconies and bandstands. The Mayor of Munich taps the first keg to open the festival and entertainment includes games, amusement rides, music, and dancing.