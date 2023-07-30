NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne Pride 2023: Revellers hit town to celebrate popular annual event - in pictures

Eastbourne’s annual Pride event returned to the town over the weekend.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST

Eastbourne came together on Saturday [July 29] to celebrate Pride 2023.

Princes Park hosted some of the biggest acts on the UK LGBTQi+ circuit, as well as local superstars, all while raising money for registered charity Bourneoutlgbtq+.

This year’s theme was ‘Protect our Trans Community,’ and attendees were encouraged to dress in the colours pink, blue and white.

Headlining the main stage was 80s and 90s superstar pop sensation Betty Boo. She was supported by Sam and the Womp.

Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard was joined by Cheryl Hole and Crystal, as well as some of the biggest local names in the community.

Popular tributes acts, including Absolute Britney and Maybe Gaga, also performed at this year’s Eastbourne Pride.

Eastbourne Pride Parade 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Eastbourne Pride Parade 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Pride Parade 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Pride 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

