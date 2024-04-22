Eastbourne Set for Good To Grow Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From April 22 to 29, community gardens join the week of action to celebrate the new growing season.

Eastbourne Food Partnership Co-ordinator, Johnny Denis, says: "It's Good to Grow week and we are giving a shout out to all the amazing people involved in our community allotments and growing spaces across the Town.

"These places are a great resource, nurturing the people involved as much as the food they grow. And with our Crop Drop initative, surpluses from allotments are being shared with our community outlets like community pantries and fridges to support the wider community.

Latest Crop Drop at Gather Community Garden.

"Co-ordinators at our community allotments are the people who bring this all together so among all the people who do so much for our town, we particularly acknowledge Sally Audrey at Rooted Community Food, Gorringe Road Allotments and Dave and Sharon Roberts at Gather Community Garden, Churchdale Road Allotments."

Readers are welcome to connect to Eastbourne Food Partnership and find out how they can be involved and volunteer in the Good Food Movement, the Right to Grow Campaign and to sign up to the Good Food Charter. www.eastbournefoodpartnership.org.uk