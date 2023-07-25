Eastbourne set for upcoming 2023 Pride

Eastbourne Pride will be returning to the town this weekend and here's everything we know so far.

Eastbourne Pride will be returning to the town this weekend and here's everything we know so far. Picture by Jon Rigby

Eastbourne residents will come together on Saturday July 29 from midday to 10pm to celebrate Pride in 2023.

Princes Park will be hosting the very best in live entertainment from some of the biggest acts on the UK LGBTQi+ circuit, as well as local superstars, all while raising money for registered Charity Bourneoutlgbtq+.

This year’s theme is ‘Protect our Trans Community; Dress in the colours Pink Blue and White.’

The parade will meet at the pier at 10am and set off at 11am heading along the seafront.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the event said: “Anyone can be involved in the parade it is not exclusive to the LGBT+ community. We encourage diversity and support equality so everyone is welcome. You’ll need to confirm you’re involvement with Eastbourne Pride organisers, you cannot just show up on the day.

“We’re keen to have sponsors and partners involved in our parade, perhaps with a float or costumed participants. 2019’s Eastbourne Pride march had 542 people taking part with supporters lining streets along the route so it’s a great opportunity for local exposure and to align your business values with those of Pride.

“Anyone can get involved with the parade but you must confirm your involvement ahead of time.”

Headlining the main stage for 2023 is the 80s and 90s superstar pop sensation Betty Boo with her biggest hits and throw back anthems live where she will be supported by Sam and the Womp.

Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard will be joined by Cheryl Hole and Crystal along side some of the biggest local names in the community.

Alongside those acts will be the very best in tributes from UK including Absolute Britney, Maybe Gaga as well as many more.

Entry to Princes Park is with tickets only costing £12.50 with carers, over 65’s and under 16’s going free with a full paying adult.