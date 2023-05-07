Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Eastbourne to host Free Emergency Services Spectacular

A fantastic free emergency services spectacular is set to be held on Eastbourne's seafront Western Lawns on Saturday June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

By Sam Pole
Published 7th May 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:01 BST

Residents will be able to get a close look at emergency response vehicles, get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs and sea rescue from the coastguard.Organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Council, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), there will also be representatives from voluntary search and rescue teams along with contingents from the French National Gendarmerie present.

This year is the 36th consecutive year that this event has run on Western Lawns on Eastbourne’s seafront and is expected to attract thousands from across the region with the 999 dispay team ‘looking forward to your support at this years Eastbourne Emergency Services Display.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A fantastic free emergency services spectacular is set to be held on Eastbourne's seafront Western Lawns on Saturday June 3 and Sunday, June 4.A fantastic free emergency services spectacular is set to be held on Eastbourne's seafront Western Lawns on Saturday June 3 and Sunday, June 4.
A fantastic free emergency services spectacular is set to be held on Eastbourne's seafront Western Lawns on Saturday June 3 and Sunday, June 4.
Related topics:ResidentsSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussex PoliceRNLI