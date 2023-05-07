Residents will be able to get a close look at emergency response vehicles, get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs and sea rescue from the coastguard.Organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Council, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), there will also be representatives from voluntary search and rescue teams along with contingents from the French National Gendarmerie present.
This year is the 36th consecutive year that this event has run on Western Lawns on Eastbourne’s seafront and is expected to attract thousands from across the region with the 999 dispay team ‘looking forward to your support at this years Eastbourne Emergency Services Display.’