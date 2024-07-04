Lionel tribute (contributed pic)

Tributes to UB40, Ed Sheeran, Lionel Richie and Billy Joel kick off the July Bandstand shows in Eastbourne.

A spokesman said: “Eastbourne Bandstand will host tribute shows to some of the world’s best-known bands and artists in July. From Lionel Richie to UB40 and Ed Sheeran to Billy Joel, the packed programme of events at the Bandstand means there is something for everyone at the seafront landmark. A Traditional Afternoon Concert and 1812 Proms & Firework Night are also included in the schedule for the week from Friday 5 July – Thursday 11 July.

“The entertainment gets underway on the evening of Friday 5 July with Rats in the Kitchen and their tribute to UB40. Hailing from Birmingham, the home city of reggae giants UB40, Rats In The Kitchen is the world's number one UB40 tribute show currently touring the UK, Ireland, Europe and recently India.

“The fully live, eight-piece band will perform 90 minutes of pulsating reggae hits spanning more than 25 years from early hits such as King, Food for Thought and Red Red Wine, through to some of UB40's most recent work combined with some foot stomping 80s Ska.

On Saturday 6 July, Jack Shepherd's world-renowned Ed Sheeran tribute show comes to the Bandstand. Jack, who has been playing all over the world since 2015, recreates every song completely live using a replica loop pedal to that of the man himself. This show will be the full Ed Sheeran Experience including a live band.

“Sunday afternoon is Traditional Afternoon Concert time and Woodley Concert Band will make the journey from Reading for the performance on Sunday 7 July. Music fans will be dancing on the ceiling on Sunday night when Hamilton Browne brings his tribute to Lionel Richie to the Bandstand. Hamilton is without doubt the number one Lionel Richie Tribute around today. His uncanny resemblance to one of the most resilient Legends of Motown Lionel Richie prompted the BBC to invite Hamilton to guest alongside Lionel himself on the Graham Norton Show. All Night Long, Hello, Easy, Running With The Night and Dancing On The Ceiling are just some of the songs music lovers can expect.

“Popular crowd pleasers Eastbourne Silver Band will take to the Bandstand stage on Wednesday 10 July for a rousing 1812 Proms & Fireworks evening performance.

“The programme of music culminates with a Billy Joel Tribute Show on Thursday 11 July.

Gaz Jenkins becomes the Piano Man for the performance and brings a fire and passion of the American singer, songwriter and pianist to the stage, along with authentic costumes and choreography that will make you believe you’re watching the Long Island boy in his prime.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Eastbourne Visitor Centre or telephone 01323 410611.