Eastbourne's Airbourne 2022: Behind the scenes photos
The free four-day airshow opened today (Thursday, August 18) at 12pm and will run until Sunday night (August 21) with a closing firework display at 9pm.
By India Wentworth
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:22 pm
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:13 pm
The airshow will feature more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There will also be children’s entertainment and live music on August 19-20.
India Wentworth went to check out the show before it opened.
