Eastbourne’s Big Wheel saw 'remarkable increase' in passenger numbers this year

The wheel, based in Western Lawns during the summer months, was taken down over the weekend – marking the end of the summer period.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “The Big Wheel has proven to be a popular attraction on the seafront once again this summer, as many visitors took advantage of riding on the UK’s largest transportable ferris wheel, with views across Eastbourne and the nearby coast and downs. In total we have welcomed over 35,000 passengers since April, a remarkable 30 per cent increase on last year’s successful season.