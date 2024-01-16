Eastbourne’s Concentus choir is trying to reach the under-30s

Concentus choir (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Chrissie Higgins said: “In today's fast-paced and technology-driven society, finding ways to connect with others on a deeper level can be challenging. One activity, however, that has stood the test of time and continues to bring people together in a meaningful way is joining a choir. Whether you are a skilled singer, like singing in the shower or simply love music, there are numerous benefits to becoming a part of this harmonious community and it goes beyond simply singing in harmony with others.

“One of the primary advantages is the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a common passion for music. Choirs provide a platform for people of all ages and from all walks of life to come together and create beautiful music as one entity. Having been in existence since 2005, Concentus is just one such local choir who recognises this community feel and is always keen to attract new members. Their Christmas 2023 concerts proved very popular and Concentus played to two full capacity audiences for their performances in both Seaford and Eastbourne. 2023 also saw the choir attracting their youngest-ever member and, like everyone else, they recognise that their future is reliant upon new members. This being the case, Concentus is now offering a 50 per cent membership fee reduction to members under the age of 30 to encourage a new generation of singers to take the choir forward.

“In addition to personal benefits that joining a choir can bring, it also offers the opportunity to contribute to the community. Concentus has performed at various events and venues, bringing joy and entertainment to audiences whilst raising money for its chosen charities. By participating in these performances, choir members offer a gift to their community and make a positive impact on others' lives. So, whether you are under 30 and looking for reduced membership fees or simply seeking a creative and rewarding outlet, consider joining Concentus and experience the transformative power of music.”The choir started its new term on Monday, January 8 at 7.15pm at Willingdon School, Broad Road, Willingdon. For more details about the choir and how to join, contact Louise on 077991 16653 or visit www.eastbournechoir.com.

“Concentus means agreement, harmony or unity and this defines the very spirit of the choir. Adrian White, our musical director, strives to ensure that harmony exists not just in the musical notes that are sung but also in the way that choir members are cared for. Adrian, along with the committee members, work hard to ensure that Concentus truly is Eastbourne’s choir with a heart!

“What do we sing? Well, a little bit of everything really! From Faure’s Requiem and pieces from The Messiah to toe-tapping medleys from Abba and Queen. We sing together (currently over 60 members), in large groups, mid groups, small groups and with soloists. We have sung on Eastbourne’s bandstand, in the Town Hall, at the Station, at St Wilfrid’s hospice, on The Pier, on the rugby pitch at Twickenham, at Trafalgar Square, in a curry restaurant, in pubs, in The Beacon shopping centre and on the streets of Eastbourne and Seaford. We have had highly energetic sing-a-longs with picnics performing our versions of Grease, The Sound of Music and South Pacific to name but a few! We have sung in France and in Germany.