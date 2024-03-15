Eastbourne's Concentus choir offers vital hospice support

Concentus presentation (contributed pic)

Choir spokeswoman Chrissie Higgins said: “Every year, before they start their vocal exercises at the beginning of the first rehearsal of the year, Concentus announces its chosen beneficiary for the forthcoming year of performances and events. Choir members with a particular interest in a charity, through personal experience, volunteering or choice, nominate their favourite local charity to whom performance collection proceeds and other donations will go to at the end of the year.

"All suggestions are put into a hat and one is selected at random, the whole process being keenly overseen by a witness – inevitably with a camera running!

“For 2023, Gill Chapple, who has been with Concentus since 2017, nominated Chestnut Tree House and theirs was the name pulled out of the hat at the beginning of the year. Gill has been a volunteer fundraiser for them since 2011.

“Chestnut Tree House is a children’s hospice providing care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions in Sussex and south-east Hampshire. The choir not only donated retiring collection funds from its summer and Christmas performances but, with Gill organising it every week at rehearsals, ran a second-hand book and puzzle stall; they also held a cake sale at their two all-day rehearsals prior to performances. All of this led to a grand total of £2,604.23 being collected. Rehearsal time was given over to Jayne Todd from Chestnut Tree House to give her thanks and to accept the cheque from Adrian White, musical director, who presented it on behalf of the choir.

“Concentus always collects for charity and to date has raised over £35k for local causes. The charity selected for 2024 is the Down Syndrome Development Trust.”

For more details about tickets, the choir and their concerts, visit the Concentus website at www.concentus-sings.com or call the box office on 01323 912770 or email [email protected]. The choir is always looking for new members.

“Concentus means agreement, harmony or unity and this defines the very spirit of the choir. Adrian White strives to ensure that harmony exists not just in the musical notes that are sung but also in the way that choir members are cared for. Adrian, along with the committee members, work hard to ensure that Concentus truly is Eastbourne’s choir with a heart!

“What do we sing? Well, a little bit of everything really!