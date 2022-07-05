Eastbourne’s Fort Fun will reopen in two months

In May 2021 it was confirmed that Fort Fun in Royal Parade would not reopen after closing during the pandemic.

Now it has been announced by Eastbourne Borough Council that the operators of Treasure Island Adventure Park will open Fort Fun between September and December after a temporary licence agreement was reached.

According to the council spokesperson, “Wingrove House has run Treasure Island for many years and will quickly undertake all necessary repairs and improvements to get the main Fort Fun building ready to welcome the public in two months’ time.”

Councillor Helen Burton, cabinet member for property and heritage assets, said, “This is great news for families in Eastbourne as well as tourists visiting the town.

“Wingrove House has plenty of experience of running popular local attractions and using their existing resources and expertise, can quickly mobilise to get the ice cream kiosk and indoor soft play area at Fort Fun up and running.

“Our work to find a new long-term operator for Fort Fun is continuing and the council’s Strategic Property Board expect to make an appointment in September. The agreed temporary use of the site is entirely separate from any decisions that the board will make”

Ben Porter, director at Wingrove House, said, “We are looking forward to opening the kiosk for the August holiday period and we hope the indoor play area by September.