Eastbourne’s ‘golden age’ for retail is in a new exhibition
There’s an exhibition in Eastbourne showing people what shopping in the town used to look like.
‘Are You Being Served’, from the Eastbourne Society, has taken over the entire first floor of the Heritage Centre in Carlisle Road. A society spokesperson said: “We can’t promise Mr Humphries, Miss Brahms or Mrs Slocombe but we can promise potted palms mannequins, vintage accessories and images of shop window displays, tearooms, orchestras, chandeliers, domed ceilings - all the glitz and glamour of retail’s golden age.”
All four of Eastbourne’s original stores are featured - along with the stores that they later became – Bobby’s, Dale & Kerley, Plummer Roddis and Beales. The focus is on Bobby’s, known as ‘the Harrods of Eastbourne’, which eventually became Debenhams. The spokesperson said: “The exhibition, which has taken several months to put together, has been a labour of love for the curators Nicholas Howell, Paul Jordan and Alan Wenham and the 36-page souvenir catalogue is a work of art in its own right.”
The society is keen to hear from anyone who shopped or worked in the stores. Entry is £3 (concessions available) and the Heritage Centre's opening hours are 10am-4pm on Saturdays and 2pm-5pm on Sundays.