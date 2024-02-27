Eastbourne’s Lamb Folk Club welcomes North Sea Gas

North Sea Gas (pic by Stefan Gerold)

Club spokesman Nick Cant said: “Put simply North Sea Gas are a highly-entertaining Scottish folk band who have an ever-growing fan base ranging through all age groups, thus giving the Gas shows a wonderful atmosphere and universal appeal. This is a return visit as they celebrate 40 years performing after a storming set last year.”

Admission is £8 (cash) pay on the door. Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All welcome. We present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians.”

Most Popular

North Sea Gas are Dave Gilfillan, Ronnie MacDonald and Grant Simpson.

A spokesman said: “Over 40 years and stronger than ever! North Sea Gas is one of Scotland's most popular folk bands with great vocals and tremendous three-part harmonies. Guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bouzouki, harmonica, whistles, bodhrans, banjo and good humour are all part of the entertainment. They have received Gold and Silver Disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association and regularly have sold out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and around the world.

“They have released 19 albums with When We Go Rolling Home being the most recent and are constantly adding new material to their shows. One of their previous albums, The Fire and the Passion of Scotland was Album of the Year at Celtic Radio in the US, winning first place in the Jigs and Reels category as well for the set of tunes on the album. All of their previous albums continue to be very popular with fans all over the world evidenced by the Scottish Music Industry Association awards for Dark Island, Lochanside, Glencoe Massacre, Edinburgh Toon, Rosslyn, Tak A Dram Afore Ye Go and The Fire and the Passion of Scotland.