Eastbourne's Magnificent Motors gears up for 2025 return

Eastbourne seafront will celebrate over a century of motoring next spring as Magnificent Motors gears up for a return from May 3 to 4 in 2025.

Classic cars and vintage vehicles throughout the ages will be on display on the Western Lawns and Wish Tower Slopes with thousands of visitors attending over the May bank holiday weekend.

The event regularly attracts more than 600 vehicles each year and expressions of interest are now open for car clubs to apply for their pitch, with individual entries open in January.

Each year Magnificent Motors hosts a unique selection of vehicles ranging from vintage heirlooms, classic coupés and revered retros to motorbikes, military vehicles, high performance sports cars and the latest in EV technology.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety, said, “With Magnificent Motors we are sure to have a magnificent start to the events summer season. Each year we are over-subscribed so I would urge car clubs to apply as soon as possible with their star cars for the best chance of being accepted.

“Individual owners need not worry about missing out though, as we will be opening a separate allocation for them in January on a first-come first-served basis.”

Once accepted, entries cost £5 per car per day to support event running costs and all exhibitors receive a commemorative plaque. Club applications close on December 1, with individual applications opening on January 6.

Magnificent Motors is free to spectators and is open from 10am to 5pm each day.