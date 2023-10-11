Eastbourne is gearing up for the tenth annual outing of Eastbourne’s pop culture event Wyntercon.

The annual family-friendly event will return to Eastbourne on the weekend of October 14 to 15 at the Winter Gardens as ‘Wyntercon X’ marks the ten year anniversary since the charity’s inception.

WynterCon is packed to the brim with activities the whole family can enjoy and offers exhibits and photo opportunities, workshops, cosplay and creatives, including artists and published authors.

The event organisers have also curated a plethora of merchants to complement the event so you can pick up a memento or two to commemorate your visit.

This event raises money for Sky Creative Sussex. The event's purpose is to raise funds for, and awareness of, the charity's activities and workshops that run throughout the year.

Tickets are now on sale via the website http://www.wyntercon.org/.

In 2022 there were lots in store for Wyntercon attendees to enjoy, including props and replicas ranging across fan-favourite franchises from Stranger Things to Back To The Future, a vast selection of stalls selling merchandise, free creative and skill-developing workshops, relaxed table-top gaming areas, special guests from the TV, film and comic industry and colourful cosplay competitions which saw hundreds of people dressed as their favourite characters for the day.

